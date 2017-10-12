press release: Jason De León is associate professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan and Director of the Undocumented Migration Project, an interdisciplinary research program that focuses on the violent social process of clandestine migration between Latin America and the United States. Jason is a National Geographic Explorer and author of the award-winning book "The Land of Open Graves: Living and Dying on the Migrant Trail (University of California Press 2015)."

Please join WUD Distinguished Lecture Series for An Evening with Jason De León. The doors to Shannon Hall will open at 7:00pm. The one hour lecture is to begin at 7:30pm, followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Beginning at 9:00pm, there will be a reception in the Sunset Lounge (across from the entrance to Shannon Hall). Sign language interpreters will be provided. If you need another accomodation to attend this event, please contact Megan Spletzer at spletzer@wisc.edu. All accomodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date but cannot guarantee they will be met.