press release: First Unitarian Society presents the 5th Annual Mark Rosa Harpsichord Recital

Jason J. Moy, harpsichord

with special guests...

* Katherine Shuldiner, basse de viole

* Kangwon Lee Kim, baroque violin

About the Program

"The Angel, The Devil, and The Sun King: Music and rivalry in the court of Louis XIV”

An all-French program with works by Marais, Forqueray, Duphly, and Rameau.

Attend

The concert is open to the general public. All are welcome.

Sunday, March 10, 2019

3:00 p.m.

First Unitarian Society (900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin)

Tickets at the door: $20/general admission ($12 seniors, students, veterans)

More About the Players

Jason J. Moy -- Featured recitalist Jason Moy is Director of the Baroque Ensemble and harpsichord instructor at DePaul University School of Music. He has performed across the United States, Canada, and Europe, including every Boston Early Music Festival since 2013. One of Chicago's most sought-after early keyboard specialists, he was recently named Artistic Director of Ars Musica Chicago. He also plays as part of the Dame Myra Hess International Concert Series at the Chicago Cultural Center. Madisonians may be familiar with his playing from his appearances with our own Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. www.jjmoy.com

Kangwon Lee Kim -- Kangwon is a versatile violinist on both baroque and modern violins. She is familiar to Madisonians as concertmaster and Assistant Artistic Director of Madison Bach Musicians. She has also given recitals throughout the U.S. and in Korea, Canada, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Norway, and Czech Republic.

Katherine Shuldiner -- Kate graduated from Oberlin Conservatory in viola da gamba. She performs regularly with other early music specialists, and ensembles such as the Bach and Beethoven Experience, VOX3 Collective, and the Newberry Consort. Katherine has taught at the Whitewater and Madison Early Music Festivals. www.kateshuldiner.com