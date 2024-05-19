Jason Kutz & Ben Ferris

Buy Tickets

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Jason Kutz & Ben Ferris Duo formed in 2023 after playing together for seven years. The duo represents two thirds of Madison's most innovative ensemble Mr. Chair. As expert arrangers and composers they fuse music of varying styles into expressive stage works, concerts, and studio albums. You can find them performing with numerous other musical groups including Spectaculous, Sirena, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the Ben Ferris Octet, Nuggernaut, Bad Philosopher, the Willy Street Chamber Players, and more.

Info

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Jason Kutz & Ben Ferris - 2024-05-19 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jason Kutz & Ben Ferris - 2024-05-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jason Kutz & Ben Ferris - 2024-05-19 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jason Kutz & Ben Ferris - 2024-05-19 14:00:00 ical