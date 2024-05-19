media release: The Jason Kutz & Ben Ferris Duo formed in 2023 after playing together for seven years. The duo represents two thirds of Madison's most innovative ensemble Mr. Chair. As expert arrangers and composers they fuse music of varying styles into expressive stage works, concerts, and studio albums. You can find them performing with numerous other musical groups including Spectaculous, Sirena, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the Ben Ferris Octet, Nuggernaut, Bad Philosopher, the Willy Street Chamber Players, and more.