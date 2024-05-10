Jason Kutz & Noah Gillifilan, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Gregory Taylor

media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series at Arts + Literature Laboratory, presents a multi-performer Synth Night to celebrate all of the possibilities of the synthesizer on Friday, May 10 at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

We're living in a golden age of music synthesis so let's indulge in some of the best synth-performance to be had in the local area.

Performers to include the duo of Jason Kutz and Noah Gillifilan; a solo performance by Andrew Fitzpatrick; and a solo performance by Gregory Taylor, a specialist in software synthesis who will perform a piece in just intonation.