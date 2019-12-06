Jason Narducy

Kiki's House of Righteous Music 1326 MacArthur Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: December 6, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jason Narducy, suggested donation $20.  Tickets here https://undertowshows.com/collections/jason-narducy/products/madison-wi-december-6

Split Single frontman and Bob Mould bassist Jason Narducy is really excited to return to KHoRM. How do I know? Because I've been holding this date for him since January, and I'm excited it's almost here.  

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house.  It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. 

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

