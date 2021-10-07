media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents Dissimulations, a solo exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and a site-specific installation by Jason S. Yi, from September 30 through December 18, 2021. An artist reception will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, 5:00-9:00pm during Gallery Night. Yi will give an artist talk during the reception at 6:00pm.

Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, 12-5pm. Exhibitions are free and open to the public. This program is made possible in part by The Burish Group | UBS Financial Services Inc.

Artist Statement: I create conceptually driven works that intersect wide ranging artistic disciplines: sculpture, photography, drawing, video, and installation. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea until the age of 11, the precarious straddling of the two distinctly different but equally influential cultures inevitably affects the work.

Interest in landscape began with my artist father who was adept at depicting traditional Asian landscapes with ink on paper and Western pastoral landscapes with oil paint. As a child, I was intrigued with my father’s ability to easily traverse these vastly different approaches to painting. This led me to the realization that perception and visual interpretations of landscape are subjective.

My work investigates what we see and experience in the world, interrogating the notion of perception’s equivalence to reality. Shaped in a bi-cultural environment, my research explores the effect of cultural and societal tendencies on both built spaces and our understanding of the natural landscape.

Recently, I have been creating sculptures and site-specific installations, incorporating humble materials found in everyday environs to produce reimagined landscapes. These quotidian materials are repurposed and reconfigured to project the romantic grandeur of the landscape, simultaneously underscoring the contradictions between perception and reality. - Jason S. Yi