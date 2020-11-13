ONLINE: Jason Vargas & the Apollos

press release: Formed in Madison late last year, the band has completed their debut album, ...Years Ago, and will be performing via livestream at Cafe Coda for the first time.

Blending Rock, Blue and Funk, Jason Vargas and The Apollos hit the scene with a fresh electrifying sound, still reminiscent of their idols from the .60s and .70s.

This power trio features Blake Stauter on bass, David Lawrence on drums, and Jason Vargas on guitar and vocals.

https://www.facebook.com/jvapollos/

This event will be streamed on our website! https://cafecoda.club/ and on Facebook.

GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience