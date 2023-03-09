media release: Most art exhibitions invite their audience to view the art; for an upcoming exhibition in Monroe, artist Jay Handy invited the audience to help create the art.

Using an innovative approach to making exhibitions more interactive and connected to the community it occurs in, Handy creates artwork that features photos submitted by residents. The Monroe Art Center will host Jay Handy’s exhibition from now until March 31, showcasing artwork about the Green County communities, with artistic assistance from those same Green County communities!

Known for his nostalgic art that features older and archival photos, Handy uses a signature printmaking process to turn forgotten photos into works of art with a new life. For his upcoming exhibition, Handy invited the residents of Monroe, New Glarus, and Monticello to dig up those forgotten family photos and submit them for a chance to be turned into an original work of art that will be exhibited. The exhibition will create an artistic window into how life in Green County has transformed over time, celebrating the community’s history and the lives of its residents.

Visit the exhibition and see new sides of Monroe, New Glarus, and Monticello until March 31, held at the wonderful Monroe Arts Center on 1315 11th St.