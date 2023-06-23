media release: Stop by Garver Canvas to explore the next art exhibition on view! "S is for Survival" by Jay Katelansky will be featured June 23, 2023 - August 27, 2023.

"Of all the songs from the disco era, Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive'' resonates most deeply with this ethos of safety and survival. Though a breakup song at its most basic, it has been and still is an anthem for those marginalized and forced to “survive” against odds. The unyielding tone of the song and its lyrics are a battle cry—a powerful affirmation. "S is for Survival" is an installation that explores both the historical impact of disco on queer and Black and brown communities through Gloria Gaynor’s iconic song “I Will Survive '' but also the personal impact the lyrics have had on me." -Jay K.

Jay Katelansky received her MA and an MFA at The University of Wisconsin Madison. She received her BFA from Moore College of Art and Design.

Her work questions how Black bodies, including her own, navigate space in the United States. The questions she’s been processing are: What does safe mean? How does safe feel? Is safety a place? Is it a person? Is safety an unattainable condition? Who gets to be safe? Are you safe?

Gallery Hours:

Thursday: Noon – 6pm

Friday: Noon – 8pm

Saturday: Noon – 6pm

Sunday: Noon – 4pm