press release: Barnwood Events Concert Series featuring Jay Matthes. Doors open at 7:00 pm , concert begins at 8 pm and ends at 10 pm.

Jay Matthes will be featuring his original works at this unique concert at Barnwood Events located at 3230 Larsen Rd, Madison, WI 53711.

You can check out more about Jay on his website at: https://www.jaymatthes.com/

Check out Jay's YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msscdpnOeRI

Doors will open at 7pm. The Bar will be open from 7 pm - 10:30 pm and there will be snacks available for purchase. No outside beverage or food is allowed to be brought in.

Since Dane County is still requiring masks, they will be required when you are not eating or drinking. Thank you for your help in keeping everyone safe.