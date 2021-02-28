ONLINE: Jazz and Race

media release: On Sunday, February 28,, SFJAZZ will host an online panel discussion that will examine the current state of the intersection of jazz and race and its historical context from the music’s inception to the present day, hosted by educator, author, and SFJAZZ Board Trustee Claude Steele.

Panelists for this discussion include four world-renowned artists and writers with unique perspectives on the subject, including drummer and composer Terri Lyne Carrington, critic and author Nate Chinen, author and educator Angela Davis, and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Rhiannon Giddens.

A Q&A session will follow the discussion, allowing viewers to submit questions to the panelists. This is a free event, however you do need to register to watch.