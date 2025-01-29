Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Experience the world's premier big band, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra directed by Wynton Marsalis. Marsalis, hailed as the "Pied Piper" and "Doctor of Swing,” is a trumpeter, composer and advocate of American culture. This is your invitation to enjoy an unforgettable evening with the best jazz performers in the country.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis - 2025-01-29 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis - 2025-01-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis - 2025-01-29 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis - 2025-01-29 19:30:00 ical