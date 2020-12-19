ONLINE: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

media release: Join the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra for a virtual, family-friendly concert featuring big band arrangements of holiday classics. Enjoy performances by the JLCO with Wynton Marsalis, Catherine Russell, Kurt Elling, Rubén Blades, Ashley Pezzotti and many more.

Catch the premiere performance on DEC 19 or watch on-demand to bring a little joy to your festivities this year.

This performance is presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and is not an Overture Center event. Purchase your ticket through the link and $5 from the price of the ticket will go directly towards supporting Overture.

