ONLINE: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis

Clay McBride Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra leader Wynton Marsalis.

media release: Looking for inspiration as Election Day approaches? Overture Center delivers a special “get out and vote” message in an uplifting virtual show: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis: “The Sounds of Democracy” on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet's performance of "The Sounds of Democracy" aims to entertain, inspire and uplift audiences with the full vigor, vision and depth of America’s music.

Led by trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis and featuring seven of jazz's finest soloists, the concert's unique repertoire celebrates jazz's embodiment of freedom and democracy.

The evening will feature the premiere of The Democracy Suite, a new Marsalis composition written during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a response to the political, social and economic struggles facing our nation. The Democracy Suite is a swinging and stimulating instrumental rumination on the issues that have recently dominated our lives as well as the beauty that could emerge from a collective effort to create a better future.

The show features the following artists:

· Wynton Marsalis, trumpet/music director

· Elliot Mason, trombone

· Ted Nash, alto saxophone and flute

· Walter Blanding, tenor and soprano saxophones

· Dan Nimmer, piano

· Carlos Henriquez, bass

· Obed Calvaire, drums

This concert was filmed on September 27, 2020, at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City in accordance with the New York State Department of Health Interim Guidance on Media Production. It was specially recorded for Overture Center and Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 per household. A link will be provided to the livestream event and accessible for 72 hours afterward.