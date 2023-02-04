Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Celebrate the American sounds as acclaimed jazz trumpeter, composer and educator Wynton Marsalis performs an electric concert with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Expect to hear classical works paired with newly arranged jazz selections creating a unique evening of sensational music.

Info

Music
608-258-4141
