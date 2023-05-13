Jazz Flux
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Jazz Flux is a group comprising several of Milwaukee's most active performing jazz musicians. The love of jazz has brought this group together to create and maintain one of America's great musical traditions. The group derives it's unique sound from elements of hip hop, R&B, and pop while incorporating elements of those genres into it's performances of traditional jazz. $10 Cover.
