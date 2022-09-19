J.E. Sunde, Anna Vogelzang

× Expand Shane Leonard J.E. Sunde

media release: Minneapolis based indie folk songwriter, J.E Sunde, announces tour dates for September and October 2022 in the Midwest and California. Including Madison on September 19 at High Noon Saloon, with Anna Vogelzang.

As live music begins again, J.E Sunde will be playing songs from his internationally acclaimed third album,"9 Songs About Love" for the first time since its release, in the broader Midwest and California.

“Without upsetting the forms of folk, country, rock songwriting, this American from Wisconsin nonetheless distilled small miracles of delicacy and sincerity, apt to seduce lovers of the harmonies of Paul Simon, Leonard Cohen or Gram Parsons and their heirs (Elliott Smith, Sufjan Stevens, Bon Iver ...).” -Stéphane Davet, Le Monde

“JE Sunde is back with a remarkably performed new album, which encapsulates all the absurdity - and charm - of human relationships.” -Rolling Stone France, 4/5 Stars

“[9 Songs About Love] Undoubtedly the US folks revelation of the year.” -Mowno

For more information on tickets and the "9 Songs About Love" album, go to www.jesunde.com