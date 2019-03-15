PRESS RELEASE: Where is the Fire? Printworks by Jean Toche

ean Toche (1932-2018) was an artworld provocateur, iconoclast, self-professed blasphemer, savage critic, co-founder of the Guerrilla Art Action Group (1969-1976), sender of letters to the rich and powerful, anti-artist, as well as a felon and a gardener....this show displays a small selection of the outrageous works he sent through the mails to his list of international correspondents

March 15 - August, 30, 2019

Opening Reception: Friday, March 15th, 7-11pm with curator's talk at 8pm.

More info: contact curator Stephen Perkins, 920-217-1775