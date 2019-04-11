Jeanie Tomasko, Ron Czerwien, Ronnie Hess, Richard Merelman
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Bent Paddle Press invites all to come and hear poetry from four authors. The four poets (and their Bent Paddle books) are: Jeanie Tomasko, The Collect of the Day and Dove Tail; Ron Czerwien, a little rain, a little more; Ronnie Hess, Canoeing a River with No Name; Richard Merelman, Sensorium.
Find out more about the authors and their work at Bent Paddle Press.
