Jeanie Tomasko, Ron Czerwien, Ronnie Hess, Richard Merelman

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Bent Paddle Press invites all to come and hear poetry from four authors. The four poets (and their Bent Paddle books) are: Jeanie Tomasko, The Collect of the Day and Dove TailRon Czerwien, a little rain, a little moreRonnie Hess, Canoeing a River with No NameRichard Merelman, Sensorium.

Find out more about the authors and their work at Bent Paddle Press

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-283-9332
