ONLINE: Jeff Alexander & Anapaula Strader

× Expand Ken Horn Jeff Alexander and Anapaula Strader.

https://www.facebook.com/events/290011575637718/

Look for the live stream link on the top of our FB page, our YoutTube channel, or website on the day of the event.

press release: Anapaula Venancio Strader (vocal)

Jeff Alexander (guitar)

Support the musicians! Support the crew! Support the venue!

GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

https://www.gofundme.com/keep-coda-alive/

Thank you for your continued support of live music!

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/