Jeff Burkhart (album release)

× Expand Hedi Rudd/Hedi LaMarr Photography Jeff Burkhart

7:30 pm; doors at 6:30 pm. $10 advance/$12 DOS.

media release: Jeff Burkhart is a songwriter and performer whose songs explore how we get by, the wonder of the cosmos and the power of distant memory. Growing up in small town Indiana, he cut class to find adventures on the backroads, bounced around in North Carolina for a couple of years, then landed in Madison, where he found many great musical collaborators in various bands playing locally and regionally at coffeeshops, barrooms, taverns and outdoor festivals.

The Dirty Shirts’ album Two-Dollar Turpentine is a Madison honky-tonk classic made up of his original songs. His latest album Just a Kid was recorded solo during the Omicron surge of late 2021 and early 2022 in a beautifully open old warehouse on the near eastside of Madison.