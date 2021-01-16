ONLINE: Jeff Daniels

× Expand Luke Pline Actor and singer-songwriter Jeff Daniels.

media release: He’s shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Cheryl Wheeler, Guy Clark, Christine Lavin, Kev Mo’ and Bruce Hornsby. Now, beloved actor and musician Jeff Daniels will take the virtual stage for a livestream performance of songs off of his new album, “Alive and Well Enough,” followed by a live Q&A on Saturday, January 16 at 7:00 PM.

