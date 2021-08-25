ONLINE: Jeff Nania

press release: Local award-winning author Jeff Nania comes to Mystery to Me virtually to discuss the latest Northern Lakes Mystery, BOUGH CUTTER, with Doug Moe!

About Bough Cutter

John Cabrelli is adjusting to his new role in the expansive rural landscape in Northern Wisconsin. When grouse hunters stumble upon a body in the backwoods, Cabrelli works to untangle the complex case, while stressed relationships, public outcries for justice, and pressure from the media compound the situation. He soon finds his greatest resource is the community itself.