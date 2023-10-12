media release: October 12, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jeff Plankenhorn, suggested donation $15

I have seen Jeff Plankenhorn many times as the charismatic, multi-instrumental, leader of the Purgatory Players, who gather every Sunday in Austin to play what they call "spiritual" music and raise money for worthy causes. Those opportunities will be fewer between now that he has moved to Vancouver Island BC. Luckily for us, he will be coming to the basement with his terrific new record Alone at Sea, which will be released at the end of September. Check it out.

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

