Jefferson Auto Swap Meet & Car Show

press release: The Madison Classic’s Fall Jefferson Car Show and Auto Swap Meet is one of the largest car shows in the Midwest! For the auto enthusiasts this Swap Meet boasts thousands of car parts and car accessory vendors making it a great place to buy or sell those hard to find car parts. For those looking to buy or sell cars, the Cars for Sale Corral is full of 100’s of cars of all makes and models! You are sure find great bargains on awesome cars, car parts, and car accessories at the Fall Jefferson Swap Meet and Car Show!

Our 45th annual Fall Jefferson Swap Meet & Car Show will be held September 23, 24, 25, 2022 at the Jefferson County Fair Park located just off Hwy 18 at 503 North Jackson Ave. in Jefferson, WI.

The featured vehicle will be all 4×4’s; however, all makes and models of show vehicles are welcome.

Come join all the fun at the Spring Jefferson Swap Meet and Car Show! $10.00 per adult is the spectator admission. $5.00 spectator parking at the fairgrounds. No pets, please. Children under the age of 12 are free with paying adult.

Spectator Hours: Fri 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sat 6:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sun 6:00 am - 3:00 pm

The car show has 100s of awesome show cars and special interest vehicles that you’ll definitely want to check out! Please note the car show is Saturday and Sunday only. The price to enter the car show is $10.00 per adult in the vehicle. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

All makes, models and years of vintage character or special interest vehicles are welcome in the car show area. Vehicles must be in running condition. Dash plaques for the first 200 vehicles registered are given out at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Please – No “For Sale” signs or parts for sale in the car show area. Preregistration not required for show cars.

Swap Spaces for Vendors: Make selling your car parts and car accessories easy by vending at the Spring Jefferson Swap Meet and Car Show! Be sure to register early, this is an extremely popular swapmeet! Pre-registration for swap spaces closes April 1st and spaces will be available at the gate the weekend of the car show at an increased price. Prices vary based on the size of the swap space. All space dimensions are approximate. Vendors must have at least 80% auto related products for sale and those who cannot meet our criteria will be asked to leave. Find more info here.