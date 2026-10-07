Jefferson County Fair

media release: After tallying all the votes, the chosen theme for 2027 is Barn Nights & Fair Lights. We invite you to think ahead to 2027 for how you'll incorporate the theme into projects. Some opportunities for themed projects are:

Fairy Garden with the Theme (Jr Flowers & House Plants)

Themed drawing, painting, stencil, clay sculpture (Jr. Cultural Arts)

Baked good with the theme (Jr Foods & Nutrition)

We can't wait to see what you do with your decorations and projects!