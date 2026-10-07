Jefferson County Fair
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Jefferson County Fair Park 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, Wisconsin 53549
media release: After tallying all the votes, the chosen theme for 2027 is Barn Nights & Fair Lights. We invite you to think ahead to 2027 for how you'll incorporate the theme into projects. Some opportunities for themed projects are:
- Fairy Garden with the Theme (Jr Flowers & House Plants)
- Themed drawing, painting, stencil, clay sculpture (Jr. Cultural Arts)
- Baked good with the theme (Jr Foods & Nutrition)
We can't wait to see what you do with your decorations and projects!
Info
Jefferson County Fair Park 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson, Wisconsin 53549
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family