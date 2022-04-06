Jeffrey D. Boldt

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join local author Jeffrey Boldt for the launch of his book Blue Lake, an environmental legal thriller set in Wisconsin.

Purchase a signed copy of the book, grab a drink, and mingle with the author. He will also give a short introduction to the book and answer questions from the crowd!

More info on the book here: https://www.jeffreydboldt.net/

Books
608-256-7709
