Jeffrey D. Boldt
to
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join local author Jeffrey Boldt for the launch of his book Blue Lake, an environmental legal thriller set in Wisconsin.
Purchase a signed copy of the book, grab a drink, and mingle with the author. He will also give a short introduction to the book and answer questions from the crowd!
More info on the book here: https://www.jeffreydboldt.net/
Info
Books