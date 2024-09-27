Jeffrey James Show (EP release)

media release: Join The Jeffrey James Show live from the studio for the EP release of Walk Through. A crowdfunded project featuring Ethry Fields & Karl Vincent Roth (Producer).

Walk Through is the third studio project released by The Show. A rare experience, where the audience will join the musicians, and audio engineer (Audio for the Art's very own Audrey Martinovich), in the studio where the original songs were recorded. You don't want to miss this intimate evening in the heart of Madison!

Bio:

Jeffrey James is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for his adventurous world tours and uplifting performances. James launched The Jeffrey James Show in 2013 and has since released five albums, cultivated from fifteen tours in eight years on the road. The Jeffrey James Show’s Everywhere album debuted at #2 worldwide on Bandcamp’s best-selling singer-songwriter/folk chart.

James spent 2015-2019 touring and recording in Colorado, Europe, Hawaii, the Midwest, and the West Coast. In 2021, James was named a notable graduate by the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his musical accomplishments. In 2021, The Jeffrey James Show won 'Alternative Album of the Year', and 'Unique Song of the Year' at the Madison Area Music Awards for their live recording at Audio for the Arts.

The Jeffrey James Show received global recognition with their fan favorite music video, ‘Home Again’. The Show is also known for their official music video for ‘Two Bucks’, filmed in Bali, Indonesia by Mike Eng Naftali. James & Naftali won ‘Video of the Year’ at the 2020 Madison Area Music Awards. Most recently, James traveled to Brazil and recorded a music video on an island for his latest single, 'Tower Hill'.