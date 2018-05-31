Madison native Jeffrey James brings his upbeat, pop sound to downtown as part of the Downtown Business Improvement District’s “Summer in YOUR City.” James, who spent some time in Hawaii, is an unofficial ambassador for Madison: He wrote an anthem titled “Home Again,” and the song’s video (shot downtown) is as perfect as a summer night on the Union Terrace.

press release: The Jeffrey James Show performs at an all-ages-all-community event on State Street. Part of the free summer event series, “Summer in YOUR City,” Madison’s Central BID presents a free summer music series in the heart of downtown Madison at Lisa Link Peace Park every Thursday evening, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm.