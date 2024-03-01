media release: Token Creek Chamber Music presents Pleiades Dances, for piano / Jeff Stanek, piano

Pianist Jeffrey Stanek offers the rare chance to encounter, in live performance, the complete Pleiades Dances by Japanese composer Takashi Yoshimatsu. This series of nine suites of piano pieces (1986-2001) Inspired both by the seven stars of Pleiades as well as the music of Bach's inventions, the nine suites for piano is "written on the subject of the seven stars of the Pleiades, the seven colors of the rainbow, the seven tones of various modes, and the seven rhythms from triple time to nonuple time.” The cycle will be presented in its entirety in this evening long recital (two intermissions).

Tickets $20 in advance / $25 at the door || students $10