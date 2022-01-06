press release: “Altruistic Nature,” paintings by Jen Salt, will be on view in the Steinhauer Trust Gallery in January and February.

The exhibit depicts Wisconsin landscapes, mostly along Highway 60 West in the driftless area, including historic buildings, old barns, native flora and fauna, and beautiful old trees. Jen Salt works in mediums including oils, watercolors, gouache, Prismacolor pencils, and pastels.