ONLINE: Jeni Houser & David Blalock

press release: The theaters may be silent, but the Margaret C. Winston Opera Center will not be! Madison Opera's rehearsal hall is perfect for music-making, shared directly with you. Digital fall subscription is $50, available here.

Sept. 25: Married singers Jeni Houser and David Blalock have a long history with Madison Opera. Jeni was one of our first Studio Artists in 2012, and has returned many times, most recently as Anne in A Little Night Music. David debuted in Fidelio (2014), and both artists sang at Opera in the Park 2019. This past season, Jeni and David made (separate) Metropolitan Opera debuts, and were slated to sing the leads in Orpheus in the Underworld in Madison.

The Wisconsin residents will launch our Live from the Opera Center series in a joint recital, accompanied by principal pianist Scott Gendel. Scott is also an acclaimed composer, and the recital will feature the world premiere of his song cycle “Keep Moving,” set to poetry by Maggie Smith, which he is writing specifically for Jeni and David.

Note: If it is possible from a health and safety standpoint to have a small, socially-distanced live audience for these concerts, we will do so. Tickets will be sold separately from the digital subscription and available closer to the concert date. The primary performance will be shared digitally with subscribers.