Jenn Bostic

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

$15

media release: Jenn Bostic is a soulful singer/songwriter with a hint of pop, blues and gospel. Her emotive songwriting and powerful vocals have been touching hearts around the world, including sold out tours across the United States and Europe with performances on the stages of The Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium, Lincoln Center, BBC Breakfast Television, BBC Songs of Praise, Daystar, and TBN US and UK.

Limited general admission seating available.

Music
608-643-5215
