ONLINE: Jennifer Chiaverini

press release: Jennifer Chiaverini is the New York Times bestselling author of several acclaimed historical novels and the beloved Elm Creek Quilts series. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Chicago, she lives with her husband and two sons in Madison, Wisconsin.

In MRS. LINCOLN’S SISTERS, Jennifer Chiaverini returns with an illuminating narrative featuring her most famous heroine, Mary Todd Lincoln. And while set in the Civil War era, the book’s themes are guaranteed to spark critical conversation about modern-day issues like mental health, bodily autonomy, and the often thankless toll of caregiving for aging family members. Tailor made for book clubs and perfect for fans of Stephanie Dray, Marie Benedict, and Paulette Jiles, MRS. LINCOLN’S SISTERS is another offering sure to satiate voracious historical fiction fans.

A virtual launch event via Facebook Live is June 3 at 7p CT—in partnership with Milwaukee-based independent bookstore Boswell Book Company.

Praise for Jennifer Chiaverini

“Through meticulously researched historical detail and sympathetic portrayal of each character, including Mary herself, Chiaverini provides a fascinating glimpse into the women of an influential family on the front lines of some of the most important moments of that indelible time.”—BOOKLIST

“Another fascinating work of historical fiction.”—PEOPLE MAGAZINE on Resistance Women

“A riveting, complex tale of the courage of ordinary people.”—Kirkus on Resistance Women

“Jennifer Chiaverini imagines the first lady’s most private affairs through the eyes of an unlikely confidante.”—Harper’s Bazaar on Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker

“History—and its colorful characters—come alive.”—USA Today on Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker

“Required Reading…a new spin on the story.”—NEW YORK POST on Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker

“Chiaverini has drawn a loving portrait of a complex and gifted woman . . . Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker helps to illuminate the path on which her long and remarkable life led her.” —St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker

“A compelling historical novel.”—Desert News on Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker

“Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker is a wonderful novel that covers many topics surrounding the events of the 1860s in Washington and the following decades…Any reader interested in President Lincoln, Civil War history, or historical fiction should love this book.”—Bookreporter.com on Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker