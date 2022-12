press release: 2023 Winter Writers Reading Series: Lind Pavilion & Zoom

Jennifer Morales was awarded the Council for Wisconsin Writers Zona Gale Short Fiction Award for “The Doorman,” published in the anthology Fire & Water: Stories from the Anthropocene, by Black Lawrence Press. Morales is a poet, fiction writer and performance artist whose work wrestles with questions of gender, identity, complicity and harm. Raised in the Chicago area, she spent nearly 25 years in Milwaukee. Recent publications include poems in MAYDAY, Glass Poetry and Stoneboat. An excerpt of her unpublished novel, Junction, appeared in the spring 2017 issue of the literary journal The Account, and another excerpt appears in Happy Hours: LGBT Voices from the Gay Bars (Flashpoint, 2017), edited by S. Renée Bess and Lee Lynch.

Free (donations welcome); register for Zoom link at www.ShakeRagAlley.org or call the office.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of January through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in readings and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

In 2023 we are look forward to welcoming Wisconsin People & Ideas writing contest winners from the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters; the Council for Wisconsin Writers contest winners; and the Jade Ring Writing Contest winners from the Wisconsin Writers Association.

All 2023 readings and discussions will be offered virtually via Zoom with some select evenings featuring in-person options. All reading begin at 7 pm.