Jennifer Peters, Francine Tompkins & Jennifer Angelo reception

media release: Jennifer Peters had an idea. An accomplished photographer herself, she thought about creating an exhibit with artists working in different mediums and how they could blend their individual work into a unified show happening February 2 – April 28, 2024, at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

Her idea came to fruition when Francine Tompkins (acrylic painting) and Jennifer Angelo (fiber art), agreed to work with her on this idea. Each artist created three inspiration pieces and the other two then worked in their own medium, interpreting the original work of art. The result is the new exhibit, Inspired Art, which includes 27 works of art grouped into nine distinct sets sharing their inspiration from a common source.

Inspired Art is on display in the gathering area of the monastery building from February 2 through April 28, 2024. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm (excluding holidays) and Sunday, 10:00 – 11:00 am.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is appreciated.