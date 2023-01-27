JENNY 123, Magic Conch, Luke Leavitt & the Levitations

× Expand courtesy Luke Leavitt Luke Leavitt & the Leavitations

media release: 92.29 GMFM presents JENNY 123, Magic Conch, and Luke Leavitt and the Levitations at Robinia Courtyard. This is the first show in the 92.29 GMFM series at Robinia that will not feature the Grease Monkeys (they'll be back soon)!

Doors @9PM; Music @10PM.$10 Cover, ages 21+.

~JENNY 123 is a newer Madison band that brings energy, style, and funk into their unique brand of pop rock grooves.

(@jenny123.mp3 on IG)

~Magic Conch is a funk rock group that has been brewed and stewed in the Madison scene since 2016, with a resounding tightness that gets the crowd on their feet.

~Luke Leavitt and the Levitations' sound is like if Daniel Johnston was the ghost writer for Steely Dan. Come check it out for yourself.

