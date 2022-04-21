ONLINE: Jenny Kalvaitis & Kristen Whitson

media release: We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin

This inspiring and educational book presents examples of LGBTQ+ activism throughout Wisconsin’s history for young people to explore and discuss. Drawing from a rich collection of primary sources—including diary entries, love letters, zines, advertisements, oral histories, and more—the book provides a jumping-off point for readers who are interested in learning more about LGBTQ+ history and activism, as well as for readers who want to build on the work of earlier activists. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-we-will-always-be. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image. 

