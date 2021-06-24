ONLINE: Jenny Kalvaitis & Kristen Whitson

press release: Woodland Pattern Book Center, Milwaukee Pride, and WHS Press welcome author Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson for the launch of their new book, We Will Always Be Here. Jenny and Kristen will be joined at this special Pride Month event by teen panelists for a wide-ranging discussion of Wisconsin's rich history of LGBTQ+ activism.

This online event is free and open to the public. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85074345695

This inspiring and educational book presents examples of LGBTQ+ activism throughout Wisconsin’s history for young people to explore and discuss. Drawing from a rich collection of primary sources—including diary entries, love letters, zines, advertisements, oral histories, and more—the book provides a jumping-off point for readers who are interested in learning more about LGBTQ+ history and activism.

We Will Always Be Here shines a light on powerful and often untold stories from Wisconsin’s history, featuring individuals across a wide spectrum of identities and from all corners of the state. The LGBTQ+ people, allies, and activists in this guide changed the world by taking steps that young people can take today—by educating themselves, telling their own stories, being true to themselves, and building communities.

Jenny Kalvaitis has a master’s degree in Public History from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, and she has worked in informal education and museum education for over ten years.

Kristen Whitson has a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and she has worked in digital preservation, community and indigenous archives, and LGBTQ+ archives.