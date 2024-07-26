from the KHoRM newsletter: July 26, 8 pm (doors at 7) Jenny Parrott, suggested donation $10

Jenny Parrott first played the house way back in 2008 with her band the Shotgun Party (show 23), and again with the duo Loves It! as well as solo. She returns as a relatively new mom with a brand new record. She describes Love Spell, her fourth solo release, as "a folk record for people who like the X-Files." That's all of us, right?

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.