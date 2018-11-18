press release: Author Jenny Pavlovic will read from her books 8 State Hurricane Kate and the Not Without My Dog Resource & Record Book, and share her "Chicken Soup for the Soul" stories. Learn how to write turkey notes and start a new Thanksgiving tradition! The reading will include the story ‘Turkey Red, Turkey Blue’ and a short lesson on crafting turkey notes.

Jenny will sign books at special holiday prices. Profits will be donated to WhiteOwl Animal Sanctuary, the only animal sanctuary on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota. Books available include 8 State Hurricane Kate, The Not Without My Dog Resource & Record Book, the following "Chicken Soup for the Soul" books: The Wonder of Christmas, The Dog Really Did That?, The Empowered Woman, The Best Advice I Ever Heard, and more.

At Nutzy Mutz & Crazy Catz, 555 S. Midvale Blvd.