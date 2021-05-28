Jeremiah Jams Band

RSVP

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join Garver Events on the patio for live tunes from the Wisconsin based trio, Jeremiah Jams Band. Music goes from 6pm - 8pm and will move inside should the weather not cooperate with our happy hour plans. Reservations are for a table or seating area. Food and beverage available from Garver Lounge and Ian's Pizza. No carry-ins.

Info

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
RSVP
Google Calendar - Jeremiah Jams Band - 2021-05-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jeremiah Jams Band - 2021-05-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jeremiah Jams Band - 2021-05-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jeremiah Jams Band - 2021-05-28 18:00:00 ical