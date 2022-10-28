Jeremy Cunningham, Jon Irabagon & Emma Dayhuff

media release: Jeremy Cunningham is a drummer, composer, and improviser. Originally from Cincinnati, he moved to Chicago in 2009, where he currently performs and composes as an integral part of the citys vibrant music scene. Cunningham has performed with an impressive roster of luminaries such as Von Freeman, Jeff Parker, Mike Allemana, Marquis Hill, Caroline Davis, Nick Mazzarella, Greg Ward, Will Miller, Lane Beckstrom, and Dave Rempis. He can be heard on Resavoirs eponymous debut on International Anthem, Marquis Hill's albums New Gospel and Sounds of the City, Caroline Daviss Live, Work, Play as well as on Nick Mazzarellas Meridian Trio recording Triangulum.

"Cunningham has proved himself a nimble and versatile figure in a variety of mainstream and cutting-edge jazz ensembles. Howard Reich, Chicago Tribune

First-generation Filipino-American Jon Irabagon (b. 1978, Chicago) has been influenced by the self-empowering and individualistic philosophies and aesthetic of the great AACM (Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians) ensembles as well as the historic world-class tenor saxophone lineage from his hometown. Equally adept at composing for rising stars in new music and the most intricate modern jazz ensemble, Irabagon builds on this foundation by adding modern classical and late-period John Coltrane to his compositional base, focusing primarily on mixed chamber ensembles to take advantage of hand-chosen musicians' voices and attitudes.

Bassist Emma Dayhuff has followed her musical curiosity to experiences beyond what she could have imagined while growing up in Bozeman, Montana. She is the most recent bassist to graduate from the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance in Los Angeles and the fifth woman ever to participate in the prestigious program. She has performed around the world, including at the Newport Jazz Festival, the SantAnna Jazz Festival in Sardinia, and Dizzys Jazz Club in New York.

After graduating from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in 2009, Dayhuff moved to Chicago, where she worked in the Chicago blues scene, started a funk band, toured with a bluegrass band, became a recording engineer for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and was embraced by Chicagos avant-garde jazz community through her mentors Vincent Davis and Robert Irving III. In 2015, she moved to New York, where she studied with Gerald Cannon and Ron Carter, performed regularly with the Victor Goines Quartet, and shared the stage with Herbie Hancock, David Murray, Kahil ElZabar, Jeff Parker, Dee Alexander, Robert Irving III, Isaiah Collier, Patricia Barber, Gretchen Parlato, Nicole Mitchell, and Willie Pickens. She has now returned to Chicago to reconnect to the uniquely creative community that first helped her grow into a solid, versatile, and passionate artist.