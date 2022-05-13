Jeremy Porter & the Tucos, Mackenzie Moore

media release: Detroit's Jeremy Porter and The Tucos make their Brooklyn debut at Main Street Music on Friday night. The band is supporting their most recent record Candy Coated Cannonball (GTG Records, 2021) and a new retrospective Bottled Regrets: The First Ten Years. The Tucos cite early American powerpop bands like The Plimsouls and Cheap Trick, and roots-rockers like Uncle Tupelo and Gram Parsons as influences. Mackenzie Moore, a singer/songwriter and WAMI finalist from Wisconsin will open the show. For more info please visit www.thetucos.com