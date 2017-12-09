press release: Meet celebrated rural storyteller, and Wisconsin Historical Society Press author, Jerry Apps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at McFarlane's in Sauk City, Wis. He will be signing copies of his new Wisconsin Historical Society Press books Never Curse the Rain: A Farm Boy's Reflections on Water and Old Farm Country Cookbook as many of his other titles.

Begin with a Book Talk: Apps and his daughter and "Old Farm Country Cookbook" coauthor Susan Apps-Bodilly will kick off the event with a book talk, sharing stories and recipes from their new cookbooks at 10 a.m.!