Jerry Apps Film Festival

press release: Few tell a good Wisconsin story as well as top-selling author, Jerry Apps. This weekend, May 2-3, 2020, PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Historical Society Press are teaming up to bring you a day’s worth of some of the celebrated rural life storyteller’s best –and most personal—stories in the first ever Jerry Apps Facebook Film Festival!

The festival will ‘air’ on both PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Historical Society Press Facebook pages Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 am and again at 3:00 pm each day. Tune into Facebook to watch all four of the programs Jerry has made with PBS Wisconsin - each based on books he's written for the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

Films that will be shown include:

· A Farm Story with Jerry Apps

· A Farm Winter with Jerry Apps

· One-Room Schools

· The Land with Jerry Apps

Apps’s Society Press books –including those that inspired the documentaries: “The Quiet Season: Remember Country Winters”, “Old Farm: A History”, “Never Curse the Rain”, and “One-Room Schools”—are available at your local book retailer via indiebound.org or from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press at www.wisconsinhistory.org/shop.

Viewers without Facebook can also find links to each of the documentaries—and more—on the PBS Wisconsin website at www.pbswisconsin.org.