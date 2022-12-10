× Expand jerryapps.com The writing of prolific Wisconsin author Jerry Apps often focuses on rural history and country life.

press release: Join beloved Wisconsin storyteller Jerry Apps as he discusses his new book, More Than Words: A Memoir of a Writing Life. Jerry will look back on his nearly six-decade career as a writer, providing an insider's view into the creative process and sharing hard won wisdom and encouragement for aspiring authors. Along the way he recalls his relationships with publishers, editors, TV producers, librarians, booksellers, and others and shares a scrapbook's worth of stories--some funny, some heartwarming, a few of them harrowing--from the road. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Award-winning Wisconsin author Jerry Apps has written more than fifty nonfiction, fiction, and children’s books, many of them on rural history and country life, and has created six documentaries with PBS Wisconsin, winning a regional Emmy Award for the TV documentary A Farm Winter. Born and raised on a central Wisconsin farm, he is a former county extension agent and professor emeritus for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Today he works as a rural historian and full-time writer. Visit him at www.jerryapps.com