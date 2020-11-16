ONLINE: Jerry Apps

× Expand jerryapps.com The writing of prolific Wisconsin author Jerry Apps often focuses on rural history and country life.

media release: Celebrated rural storyteller and author Jerry Apps shares journaling and writing tips and tricks --and offers some writing prompts-- from his newly-published Society Press journal, The Old Timer Says. A top-selling author and a long-time writing workshop instructor with The Clearing, Apps will share ways that journaling is not only a good way to record today for the future but also a great way to improve and inspire your writing!

Registration is required for this virtual Zoom event. To register, click here

Everyone has a story to tell. In The Old Timer Says, Jerry Apps provides writers and non-writers alike space and inspiration to capture their own stories. He begins by describing the benefits and joys of journaling. On the journal’s lined pages, Jerry includes a collection of “Old Timer” sayings inspired by the one-liners, bits of philosophy, and advice he heard from farmers he knew growing up. They serve as gentle writing prompts while reminding folks that our personal histories are worth recording.

Jerry Apps was born and raised on a central Wisconsin farm. He is a former county extension agent and professor emeritus for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Today he works as a rural historian, full-time writer, and creative writing instructor.