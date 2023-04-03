Jerry Ensemble Cabaret

media release: Join us and settle in for a night of wonderful singing and cabaret entertainment! The Jerry Ensemble will delight you with songs from musical theatre classic gems to fresh on the scene contemporary shows. Hear solos, duets, trios and more by these accomplished high school singers. Hailing from over sixteen regional Wisconsin schools, these exceptionally talented performers will make this an unforgettable evening. Sing along with your favorites, learn new ones, and get to know these outstanding entertainers! They are sure to touch your hearts and bring a smile to your face during this event.