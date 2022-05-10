media release: Author Jerry McGinley brings a Mystery to Me favorite to the shop: A Driftless Murder! In conversation with Doug Moe. This event will be in-person at Mystery to Me on Monroe Street! If you're joining us from your home or from afar, tune in to the Crowdcast livestream!

About the Book

Retired cop and former detective Pat Donegal gets a call from the Kickapoo County Chief Deputy Hennie Duggan. A gruesome discovery of human remains on a ridge portends grisly possibilities that neither man wants to consider. Donegal realizes the investigation might not only be unsolvable but could land him in prison--or an early grave.

About the Author

Jerry McGinley is the author of six novels and a poetry chapbook. He is the founder and editor of the Yahara Prairie Review and Lake City Lights.

Important COVID info for Mystery to Me events:

-Audience capacity is limited to 35

-Proof of full vaccination will be required and checked at the door. If you are not fully vaccinated, you will not be allowed to enter.

-Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entirety of your time inside Mystery to Me.